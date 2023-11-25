Medical negligence: Harshina to launch protest in front of Secretariat

HamberMenu
November 25, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

K.K. Harshina, the victim of an alleged case of medical negligence at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), said she would proceed with her protest for justice in front of the Secretariat from December 23.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Ms. Harshina said she would reconsider the protest plan only if the State government was ready to meet her demand for ₹50 lakh as compensation, apart from granting permission to prosecute the suspects. She also said she was expecting a favourable decision from the government ahead of the culmination of the ongoing Navakerala Sadas.

Ms. Harshina had suffered severe pain after a C-section surgery at the MCH in 2017. After treatment at several hospitals, including the MCH, a pair of artery forceps was found in her stomach in an MRI scan. It was removed in 2022.

Since then, she had been fighting for justice citing medical negligence. The police had booked two gynaecologists and two nurses who had been reportedly present during the surgery. The accused were C.K. Ramesan, Assistant Professor of Gynaecology at Government Medical College, Manjeri; M. Shahina, gynaecologist at a private hospital in Kottayam; and K.G. Manju and M. Rehana, both staff nurses at MCH, Kozhikode.

Related Topics

public health/community medicine / government health care / hospital and clinic / Kozhikode / Kerala

