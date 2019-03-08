Medical college teachers to refrain from classes

Teachers at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, have decided to refrain from taking classes until action is initiated against students who allegedly manhandled principal V.R. Rajendran during a gherao on Wednesday.

The teachers boycotted classes on Thursday and staged a protest along with the non-teaching staff on the campus. The non-teaching staff alleged that a security staff too had been manhandled during the melee.

Mohandas Nair, president of the medical college unit of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association, demanded that those who reportedly manhandled Dr. Rajendran be identified and action be initiated against them. M. Muraleedharan, functionary of the Left-leaning NGO Union, also sought action against the students.

The trouble reportedly started when the students were demanding that the principal correct the minutes of a hospital development society (HDS) meeting which portrayed a session on the campus held last year with Kafeel Khan, the suspended lecturer from BRD College, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, as “anti-national activity”. A private television channel had telecast a news report citing the minutes, claiming that the medical college had become a “den of anti-national activities”.

There was demand for a police probe too. This had led to students cutting across political lines demanding a correction in the minutes. Student representatives, however, denied the allegation that they had manhandled the principal and the security staff, pointing out that CCTV footage could be examined to prove their point.

Meanwhile, the principal held a meeting with student representatives on Thursday and decided to change the reference to “anti-national activity” in the minutes to “alleged anti-national activity”. The principal also decided to forward the report of an internal inquiry, which concluded that no anti-national activity had taken place at the session with Dr. Khan, to the District Collector, who is the head of the HDS.