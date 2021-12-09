Medical college principal orders eviction of PG doctors from hostels

‘Strike not called off despite assurance from Health Minister’

V.R. Rajendran, Principal, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, has ordered the eviction of postgraduate medical students who are continuing their indefinite strike seeking fast-tracking of NEET-PG allotment and written orders on stipend hike and appointment of Non-Academic Junior Resident doctors.

This follows a directive from the Director, Medical Education, and Health Minister Veena George. The order issued on Thursday said, “Some PG students are continuing their strike in spite of the assurance given by the Health Minister. It is understood that [a] majority of students of other [medical] colleges have called off their strike and reported for duty.” The principal claimed that he had been directed by the higher authorities to evacuate the students who are continuing the indefinite strike without obeying the direction of the Minister. “Under the above circumstances, it is hereby ordered to vacate the PG hostels with effect from 9.12.2021 without failure.”

A representative of the Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association (KMPGA) said on Thursday that some of the hostel wardens had asked the striking students to vacate the hostel premises. But they would not be vacating the hostel. A rally was taken out on the college campus in the night by the students’ union of the college expressing solidarity with the striking doctors.

The doctors have been on strike for nine days now. Though Ms. George had announced on Tuesday night after holding talks that the strike would be called off, KMPGA clarified later that they would continue with the agitation. They had been boycotting operation theatres, outpatient department and ward duty. From Friday, they have threatened to boycott emergency services.