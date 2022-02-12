Medical camp to screen epilepsy patients

As part of the International Epilepsy Day observance, the Department of Social Justice in association with local administrators and healthcare service providers will organise free medical camps in various taluks to screen epilepsy patients under the age of 18 on February 14. The selected patients will be eligible for free follow-up treatments. Mayor Beena Philip will open the district-level camp at Town Hall at 9 a.m., a press release said.
Kozhikode,
February 12, 2022 02:29 IST
