Medical camp held for migrant workers

Nearly 400 migrant labourers turned up for ‘Garima-2020’, a medical check-up camp organised by the City Corporation in association with labour Department and Kozhikode Government Nursing College at Cheruvannur on Sunday.

Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan opened the camp.

The workers were given free medicine. Health awareness classes were also conducted for them, said a press release.

