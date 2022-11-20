Media should restrain itself; control from outside not advisable: Judge

November 20, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

Several important judgments taken to public by media, thus creating a dialogue and an eventual change in society, he says

The Hindu Bureau

High Court Judge Devan Ramachandran releasing the book ‘Media: Sathyam, Sathyanantharam’ by P.J. Joshua by handing it over to writer Kalpetta Narayanan during the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee lecture series of Calicut Press Club in Kozhikode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Kerala High Court Judge Devan Ramachandran called upon the media to restrain themselves even while criticising any efforts to control them from the outside.

Inaugurating the Golden Jubilee lecture series of the Calicut Press Club here on Sunday, he said that the judiciary often depends upon the media to reflect on its own actions and verdicts, to understand how the public was taking them.

“There is no democracy without independent media. Media is democracy”, he said, appreciating the role played by the media, and adding that media takes several important judgments to the public thus creating a dialogue and an eventual change in society.

He commented on the role played by media persons during the flood in 2018 facilitating the rescue operations. “Though there have been several criticisms, Indian media is one of the best in the world,” he added.

He said that the constitution of the country is the paramount law and that each citizen is sovereign. However, the citizens are not unaware of their power and the polity does not want to remind them of the same, he said. “The law is based on the constitution and everything comes under it. The duty of the judiciary is to uphold the law. However, law need not always provide justice and in such situations, the judges need to utilise their discretionary powers,” Mr. Devan Ramachandran said.

“We read the news as common people and take action on certain news as judges,” he said, explaining the several instances of the court registering a case suo motu.

