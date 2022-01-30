‘Media publishing one-sided reports’

The Syndicate of the University of Calicut has claimed that a section of the media is publishing one-sided news reports on the decision to grant professorship to retired college teachers.

The Syndicate members on Saturday alleged that the effort was also to defame Higher Education Minister R. Bindu. They said that the decision to grant professorship was based on University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations of 2018 and the academic credentials of teachers.

PhD, research work, presentation of academic papers, and participation in seminars are being considered and those who score at least 110 marks would be promoted. Those qualified and were in service on July 18, 2018, should get the promotion.

They said that the UGC regulation had been implemented in other universities.