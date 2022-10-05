Media in Kerala not highlighting national issues, says Rajesh

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 05, 2022 18:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister M.B. Rajesh giving away the N. Rajesh memorial award to journalist Josy Joseph in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The media in Kerala, including major newspapers and news channels, is not highlighting important national issues but is going overboard on regional developments, Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise M.B. Rajesh has said.

He was here on Wednesday to present an award in memory of late journalist N. Rajesh to investigative journalist and author Josy Joseph.

When fact-checking website Alt News’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested and taken from one place to another in connection with various cases, the media in Kerala was gung-ho about a confusion related to an order allowing only those journalists with entry passes to the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Rajesh pointed out.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Newspapers wrote editorial after editorial and news channels held prime-time debates as if the media’s rights had been curtailed. Almost similar disinterest was exhibited when 27 MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for alleged unruly behaviour, and the use of some words were banned terming them “unparliamentary”. No Malayalam newspaper carried the story on India’s low ranking in the World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders, on their front pages either, Mr. Rajesh said. “The media had become lapdogs of the establishment, instead of being the watchdogs of democracy,” he added.

While the national media was subservient to the corporate-Manuvadi-Hindutva establishment at the Centre, their counterparts in Kerala followed in their footsteps,” Mr. Rajesh said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Leena Gita Raghunath, audience development editor, The Caravan magazine, delivered a lecture on Indian media on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
media

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app