‘Media hunting may affect morale of journalists’

June 14, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

Journalist A. Sajeevan has said that repeated incidents of media hunting in the State could adversely affect the morale of upcoming journalists and that even many already on the field may feel scared to take up issues against the government. “If reporting itself is a crime, how can we practise journalism?” he asked at a discussion on ‘Media emergency in Kerala’ organised by the newly formed Forum for Media Freedom in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

“All governments, State or Centre, irrespective of politics, have hunted journalists for putting them in a spot. But such incidents happening in Kerala, where the government has been delivering tall talks about media freedom, is a sad development,” Mr. Sajeevan said.

He said the allegations of conspiracy against Asianet reporter Akhila Nandakumar would be dismissed at court but was sufficient to scare newbies in the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also questioned the cases booked against the crew of Mathrubhumi News in connection with the reporting of the Elathur train arson incident.

Deputy editor of Kesari magazine C.M. Ramachandran in his presidential address noted that the situation was similar to the emergency in 1975 when the media houses had to get the pages sanctioned by the information officer before publishing.

Noted orator and writer A.P. Ahammed and journalist A.K. Anuraj also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT