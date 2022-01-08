Medha Patkar to address K-Rail protest at Kattil Peedika in Kozhikode district

Permanent protest pavilion was launched on October 2, 2020

Social activist Medha Patkar will speak at a protest pavilion of K-Rail Janakeeya Pratirodha Samithi at Kattil Peedika, Vengalam, at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Protest committee chairman T.T. Ismail told reporters here on Saturday that Ms. Patkar’s visit would be a definite boost to the anti-K-Rail protests going on across the State.

The Samithi at Vengalam was the first to launch a protest in the State against the semi high-speed SilverLine rail project in June 2020. They organised several protests until October 2020 and launched a permanent protest pavilion at Kattil Peedika on October 2, 2020. Ms. Patkar’s visit falls on the 465th day of the protest.

Several prominent personalities have visited the protest pavilion irrespective of political affiliations, organisations and religions. Mr. Ismail said the compensation package announced by the State government was of no concern to the protestors, who wanted the project abandoned at any cost.

“This project, if executed despite the public outrage and after borrowing a large amount from external sources, will lead to the destruction of the State. All socio-economic and environmental experts have pointed out that it will be a disaster. If the government is hell-bent on executing it, even breaking the law for it, we will resist it legally,” said Mr. Ismail.

He said the protestors did not pay heed to the political statements of party leaders. He also dismissed as propaganda the reports that a section of people who would be affected by the project was happy with the compensation package. “This protest is on the side of the commoner and we believe every commoner will ally with us,” he added.