Mechanised foot overbridge to be thrown open to public soon

Kozhikode

30 September 2020 23:31 IST

Facility on Rajaji Road has escalators and lifts on both sides

The much awaited mechanised foot overbridge (FOB) across Rajaji Road, connecting the V.K. Krishnamenon Indoor Stadium and the mofussil bus stand in Kozhikode will be thrown open to the public soon. The bridge with escalators and lifts on both sides of the road, the first of its kind in any municipal corporation in the State, is expected to ease the traffic congestion on the stretch to a large extent.

“Finishing works of the bridge is going on. It can be opened in the first week of October,” Corporation Secretary Binu Francis said.

The construction of the foot overbridge and the attached amenities began in February 2019 and was expected to be completed by March 2020. But the pandemic put a damper on the plans. Some of the machinery had to be imported from China, further delaying the completion.

The 25.37-metre-long and 3-metre wide bridge is built 6.5 metres above the road. Around 1,140 square-feet space on the premises of the bridge will be used for commercial purposes.

The regular pedestrian crossing near the bus stand has been a major reason for the traffic congestion on the stretch. A foot overbridge that existed in the same location earlier was brought down as it fell out of use, with pedestrians preferring to walk across the road instead of using it. To avoid this, the Corporation plans to barricade the renovated footpaths with hand rails, forcing pedestrians to use the new facility.

The bridge, escalator, lift and the new tiled footpaths are being constructed at a cost of ₹11.35 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.