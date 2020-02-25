Meat merchants protest against delay in slaughterhouse project

Kozhikode

25 February 2020 23:17 IST

Corporation yet to respond to KIIFB’s request for clarification on DPR

The Kozhikode District Committee of the All Kerala Meat Merchants’ Association is planning a series of protests against the Kozhikode Corporation over the delay in implementing the project for a state-of-the-art slaughterhouse at Kothi.

The association alleged lack of interest among the officials of the corporation in executing the project. The ₹9.5-crore slaughterhouse has been included in the Kozhikode Corporation’s project plan for the year 2019-20. The proposal for the project was forwarded to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), which returned it seeking further clarification in the detailed project report (DPR). It also demanded a soil test report. However, even after the soil testing was carried out, the revised project is yet to be forwarded to KIIFB and the association holds the engineering wing of the corporation responsible for the delay.

“It has been seven to eight months since KIIFB asked for the clarification. If it is not speeded up, the corporation may not be able to implement it in this financial year”, said K.P.M. Saleem, district president of the association.

The association has been demanding the slaughterhouse for over a decade. Even though the corporation councillors were supportive, the project hit a road block when the people at Kothi started a protest the take-over the their football ground for the slaughterhouse project. However, the corporation offered to provide another play ground and settled the protests.

Mr. Saleem said that the setting up of the slaughterhouse was very important for the meat merchants, as they were unable to get the trade licence in the absence of a proper slaughterhouse. “The project will benefit over 1,000 people”, he said.

The association will take out their first protest in the form of a march to the corporation office on Wednesday.