Measures stepped up to mitigate rain-related calamities in Kozhikode

Control rooms resume functioning in all taluks

Community Rescue Volunteers intensified their vigil in the upland areas of Kozhikode district on Sunday after the Disaster Management Authority called for better preparedness to mitigate rain-related calamities in the wake of the rough weather alert. Taluk-level control rooms resumed functioning apart from the district-level one to coordinate rescue operations.

Travellers were urged to avoid non-emergency trips to village areas prone to landslips and mud slips. Beach and ecotourism destinations in the district were brought under the close monitoring of guards to prevent crowding.

Local administrators were urged to keep an eye over areas where landslips and floods caused huge damage in rainy seasons. They were also asked to remain prepared for relocating vulnerable families from problem spots.

Revenue Department officials said they had a list of locations under each taluk to set up relief camps. People living along vulnerable coastal areas and landslip-prone villages were given instructions to remain prepared for emergencies, they said.

Water level in the Kakkayam reservoir is being monitored closely. The reservoir water level had not gone up considerably despite the area recording 6-mm rainfall. Irrigation department officials said families in nearby areas were asked to maintain vigil in the wake of the red alert.

The District Emergency Operation Centre (0495-2371002) will be available 24x7 for monitoring the situation and receiving emergency calls. Helplines have been activated within the limits of Thamarassery (04952-24088), Vadakara (04962-520361), Koyilandy (04962-623100) and Kozhikode (04952-372967) taluks.