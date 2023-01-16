Measles vaccination drive, awareness campaigns continuing in Nadapuram

January 16, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

Vaccination drive and awareness campaigns are continuing in Nadapuram in Kozhikode district where measles cases were recently reported among unimmunised and partially immunised children.

A total of 23 measles cases have been reported from Nadapuram so far and isolated cases are also being seen in nearby areas such as Valayam, Purameri, Chekkiad, Narippatta, Maruthonkara, and Kunduthodu. Health department officials think that contact with the infected persons might have led to such a situation.

Sources said 65 of the 340 unvaccinated children in Nadapuram had been vaccinated. Awareness campaign was taken up in 245 houses and vaccine was administered to four unimmunised kids on Monday.

In Nadapuram, one child each in Wards 1, 2, 11, 13, 17 and 21, two children in Ward 4, seven in Ward 6, six in Ward 7, and two in Ward 19 were found infected. A meeting of religious heads has been scheduled at 3 p.m. on January 18. Though the department had earlier held a vaccination drive in the area in the first two weeks of December, the response had been lukewarm. After the reporting of measles cases, however, more are turning up to get their children vaccinated.

District Reproductive and Child Health Officer T. Mohandas told The Hindu on Monday that the vaccination camps and awareness campaigns would be continued in the coming days.