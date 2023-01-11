Measles in Nadapuram, immunisation camp planned on Friday

January 11, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

Vaccination of unimmunised or partially immunised children will soon begin in Nadapuram grama panchayat in Kozhikode district where eight measles cases were reported recently. This comes months after hundreds of unvaccinated children were found infected with the illness in nearby Malappuram district.

There are 340 partially vaccinated children in Nadapuram and six who are unvaccinated. The last measles-rubella vaccination campaign was held in the State in 2017. District Reproductive and Child Health Officer T. Mohandas told The Hindu on Wednesday that all the infected children were aged below 10. The first two cases reported at Purameri have a Malappuram connection too. Since some children had travelled to Wayanad and Kannur as well, cases might be reported from there, he added.

The results of eight samples sent in the last few days are yet to be out. Health officials, however, do not perceive the possibility of an outbreak here as the number of cases being reported are fewer.

A vaccination camp, meanwhile, has been scheduled for Friday to cover three camps in the grama panchayat, where the infected children hail from. Health workers are expected to visit houses to create awareness about vaccination, and a campaign will be launched through social media too.

A task force headed by District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy held a meeting on Tuesday and decided to intensify social awareness campaigns. The Health department is coordinating with other departments for surveillance. All parents have been told to vaccinate their children if they have not done so as yet.

Health professionals pointed out that those who had taken vaccinations on schedule were unlikely to be infected. Children aged nine months should be given the measles-rubella vaccine along with Vitamin ‘A’ tablets. Those who are aged between one-and-a-half and two years should be given the second dose.