MDF stages protest at Emirates office

Activists of the Malabar Development Forum (MDF) took out a protest march to the Kozhikode office of the Dubai-based Emirates on Tuesday against the delay in resuming flights from the Calicut Airport.

The activists, led by MDF president K.M. Basheer , urged the airline company to ponder on resuming the air services as earlier as possible. The Director General of Civil Aviation ( DGCA) had given th No Objection Certificate to Emirates to resume the operation of wide-bodied aircraft four months ago, they said.

Due to safety reasons, the operation of wide-bodied aircraft was suspended from the Calciut Airport from May 2015. Consequently, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) went for strengthening and re-carpeting of the runway and grading of the runway strip to cater to the requirement of big aircraft operations.

Mr. Basheer, who inaugurated the protest, said that Emirates had profitably operated services from the airport till April 30, 2015. At the same time, Emirates launched services from other sectors, thus sabotaging the operation from Calicut.

Four months ago, he said that the airline company had secured permission to resume operations in the Dubai-Calicut-Dubai sector. However, it stopped a few services from Thiruvananthapuram airport and started new services from Bengaluru. This was a unjustifiable decision by the airline company, he said.

He said that Emirates had offered good connectivity for Non-Resident Indians as well as foreign tourists from Europe, United States and Gulf Corporation Council nations. Air passengers were affected when the company discontinued services at the Calicut airport, Mr. Basheer said.

Airport development

Meanwhile, the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the Calicut Airport Protection Committee have urged the State government and the Centre to consider the issues concerning the development of the Calicut airport in the proposed meeting called by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on August 31.

The Ministry, on the basis of the request of the State government, had called the meeting with representatives of 10 foreign airline companies. Introduction of more domestic and international flights from Calicut was a long-pending demand of the air passengers of Malabar, CCCI president Subair Kolakkadan and committee chairman K. Moidu said.

They said that the Chief Minister should urge the airlines to operate services from Calicut to various destinations, besides taking steps to acquire land for the expansion of the airport.