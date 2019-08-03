MDC bats for privatisation of airport

The Malabar Development Council (MDC) has urged M.K. Raghavan and Remya Haridas, Lok Sabha Members representing Kozhikode and Alathur respectively, to rethink their opposition to privatisation of the Calicut International Airport recently proposed by the Centre.

In a statement here on Friday, C.E. Chakkunny, president, MDC , said that privatisation of the airport would improve aviation services for the huge population of Malabar. The people of the region would also want to know the response of other Members of Parliament from the region on the issue, he said.

Only the administration, operations, engineering, terminal, parking and passenger facilities needed to be privatised.

The powers of other wings such as Customs, CISF, Emigration, Air Traffic Control and Communication (Control and Monitoring System) would be vested with the Centre, Mr. Chakkunny said.

The privatisation of the airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad have resulted in good services and facilities for air passengers.

The privatisation of the Calicut airport would also pave the way for more airline companies launching new flights and attract more passengers, he said.

Mr. Chakkunny said the privatisation of the airport would also help various other sectors including IT, tourism, health tourism and cargo services.

He added that the successive governments had not been able to acquire even an acre of land since the inception of the airport 31 years ago. Similarly, no steps have been taken to renovate approach roads and construct a four-lane road.

Mr. Chakkunny also reminded that Air India had not been able to operate wide-bodied airport even after it secured an approval from the Director General of Civil Aviation. Also, several private airline companies stopped operations of flights and began services at other airports. Certainly, such step-motherly attitude towards the Calicut airport called for privatisation, he said.