MCH has turned into cluster of infection, say doctors

‘Result of thoughtlessly converting institution into COVID-19 hospital’

Resident doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, have raised apprehensions about the institution turning out to be a “major cluster of infection” for COVID-19.

According to Muhammed Thasneem and M. Akhil, president and secretary of the Calicut chapter of the Kerala Medical Postgraduates Association, it had come to such a stage where general patients and even their bystanders were contracting the infection.

For the past few weeks, house surgeons and resident doctors were being deployed for COVID-19 management work in view of staff shortage at the hospital. As they too have tested positive for the virus, the situation was alarming, Dr. Thasneem and Dr. Akhil said. They claimed that it was the “end result of the poor decision making by the authorities right from the beginning of the outbreak”.

The medical college, being a tertiary care centre providing specialty health services in the public sector, was converted into a COVID-19 hospital without considering that it was the only such institution here. Its after-effects on the routine functioning of other specialty and super-specialty departments were not looked into. All the COVID-19 patients who may not need special treatment were admitted and the staff were redeployed to manage them. This affected the functioning of non-COVID-19 wards and led many poor patients to seek treatment elsewhere. Now, some of the junior residents managing the system had turned positive for the virus and many others were in quarantine. “Undoubtedly, the institution has become a cluster [of infection],” they claimed.

Dr. Thasneem and Dr. Akhil urged the authorities to conduct extensive testing of the staff and junior resident doctors to identify infected persons and quarantine them. This would help avoid patients and other staff from getting the infection. Also, only those infected patients who needed critical care, according to the guidelines of the State government, should be admitted to the hospital, they said.