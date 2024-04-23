MCH case: IG to seek explanation from District Police Chief 

April 23, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

Inspector General of Police (North Zone) has assured the survivor in the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) ICU sexual assault case that he shall seek an explanation from the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) regarding the report she sought and will get back to her within three days. The survivor, along with some of her supporters such as Noushad Thekkayil, Shahanas M.A. and Niyas Karapparamba met the IG on April 23 (Tuesday) afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director General of Police (DGP), on Monday, had directed the IG K. Sethuraman to investigate the survivor’s complaint, that she was stopped from meeting the District Police Chief at his office, and submit a report within 15 days. She had complained to the DGP as well as the Chief Minister. She has also demanded them to give her a copy of the report of the investigation on gynaecologist K.V. Preethi’s statement, carried out based on her complaint that the doctor failed to convey her condition truthfully before the investigating officers.

The IG has been directed to speak to the survivor and give her clear answers regarding all police action in connection to her case. The report should contain copies of the statements, action taken, and the answers given to the survivor on the e-mail id furnished.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the survivor has no plans to withdraw her protest, in front of the office of the District Police Chief, that has been going on for the last five days, until she gets the report. She has moved her protest to the road in Mananchira where it was more visible to the public.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also demanded the District Police Chief to investigate her case and submit a report within 15 days. Responding to a complaint filed by Mr. Thekkayil on behalf of the survivor, the commission acting chairman K. Baijunath has decided to hear the case in the commission sitting on May 17.

The State Information Commission has finally acted upon a complaint the survivor had filed in November 2023, demanding copies of the investigating report on Dr. Preethi’s statement. The Commission has demanded a report from the District Police Chief within 15 days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.