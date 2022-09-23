MCH attack: sessions court dismisses bail plea of DYFI activists   

The Hindu Bureau KOZHIKODE
September 23, 2022 19:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kozhikode Sessions Court on Friday dismissed the bail applications of five accused, including Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) district joint secretary K. Arun, in the alleged attack on three security personnel and a journalist at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Principal Sessions Judge S. Krishnakumar said investigation into the case was still on, and the accused were not cooperating with the probe even in police custody. “Being political leaders, they are expected to obey the rules and bye-laws [of the medical college]. They are not expected to take law into their hands. So, it is not a fit case wherein bail can be granted,“ the order said.

The other accused who had sought bail were M.K. Ashin, K. Rajesh, P.K.M. Muhammed Shabeer, and M. Sajin, all DYFI activists. The order said one of the security guards had sustained serious injuries, including a limb fracture. He was still under treatment, it added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The case pertains to the alleged attack on security guards and a journalist on August 31. The medical college police had registered a case against 16 persons identifiable by the security personnel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app