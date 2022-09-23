MCH attack: sessions court dismisses bail plea of DYFI activists   

The Kozhikode Sessions Court on Friday dismissed the bail applications of five accused, including Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) district joint secretary K. Arun, in the alleged attack on three security personnel and a journalist at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Principal Sessions Judge S. Krishnakumar said investigation into the case was still on, and the accused were not cooperating with the probe even in police custody. “Being political leaders, they are expected to obey the rules and bye-laws [of the medical college]. They are not expected to take law into their hands. So, it is not a fit case wherein bail can be granted,“ the order said.

The other accused who had sought bail were M.K. Ashin, K. Rajesh, P.K.M. Muhammed Shabeer, and M. Sajin, all DYFI activists. The order said one of the security guards had sustained serious injuries, including a limb fracture. He was still under treatment, it added.

The case pertains to the alleged attack on security guards and a journalist on August 31. The medical college police had registered a case against 16 persons identifiable by the security personnel.