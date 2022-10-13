MCH attack: injured guards to seek court’s intervention to monitor probe

ADVERTISEMENT

The three security guards who sustained grave injuries in the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) attack case have decided to approach the court seeking its intervention to monitor the ongoing probe and invoke a few more applicable Sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

The guards, who accused the police of weakening the probe and invoking lighter sections to save the suspects due to alleged political interventions, will move the Kunnamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Friday or Saturday.

“We learn that the police have not invoked Section 326 [voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means] of the IPC for strange reasons. It was part of deliberate attempts to save the attackers,” said Kattayatt Dineshan, one of the seriously injured guards. He accused the police of helping the arrested five persons secure bail.

Mr. Dineshan, who is yet to recover from the injuries, said no police officer had visited him in the past one month for any clarification. “We want the intervention of the court to monitor the ongoing investigation to ensure justice,” he added.

Meanwhile, a coordination committee of ex-service men in Kozhikode district is planning to take out a march to the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) on Saturday. Security guards working with various private and public firms are also likely to turn up for the mass protest.

Expressing solidarity with the injured, the District Congress Committee (DCC) will also stage a protest in front of the collectorate on Saturday. Party leaders alleged that the accused in the incident were enjoying political patronage while compelling the police to drop the investigation midway.

It was on August 31 that the three security guards and a media person were allegedly attacked by a group of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers. The guards were reportedly manhandled when they tried to prevent the entry of a DYFI leader to the medical college hospital without visitor’s pass.