MCC scripts new chapter in environment conservation

Over a thousand students of Malabar Christian College (MCC) on Tuesday took another leap towards a green campus by making paper pens at the same time. Both the teaching and non-teaching staff as well as Kudumbasree volunteers too supported the initiative by making pens along with them.

According to P.S. Sheeba, faculty in the Department of Chemistry, who is one of the coordinators of the Green Initiative in the college, it is part of the ongoing eco-friendly projects there. “Four students from each class were initially trained in paper pen making by the entrepreneurship development club. On Tuesday at 2.30 p.m., all of them trained around 1,800 students simultaneously,” she said.

Principal Godwin Samraj, college manager Joseph Daniel, internal quality assessment cell coordinator Sreejith M. Nair, and parent-teacher association secretary Haridasan also made paper pens.

Ms. Sheeba said the pens thus made would be kept at the college store from where students could purchase them at cheap rates. “Gradually, they will be encouraged to always use paper pens,” she added.

Only steel glasses were being used in the college since 2017, and paper cups and plates were being avoided, said a college source. Cloth banners have replaced plastic flex boards. From January 1, single-use plastic covers were banned on the campus and cloth bags are being used.