MBBS student dies

KOZHIKODE

30 June 2021 21:52 IST

A third year MBBS student of the Kozhikode Government Medical College, who was found in an unconscious state near the IMCH building, died here on Wednesday. The police identified the youth as M.S. Sarath, son of Sunil Kumar, hailing from Mattancherry.

Sarath was also the vice-chairperson of the college students’ union. It was around 2.30 p.m. that a few students found him in a very critical state. Though he was immediately rushed to the causality department, he failed to revive, the Medical College authorities said.

Meanwhile, the police said they were yet to find out the cause of the death. Though some of his friends indicated the possibility of his sudden collapse, the actual reason could be ascertained only after the detailed medical report, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

An official from Medical College station said the 22-year old was under medication for diabetes. He was seemingly very healthy during lunch time according to his close friends, the official said.