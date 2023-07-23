Mavoor Road crematorium in Kozhikode may be reopened in a month

July 23, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

With the public turning impatient over the inordinate delay in completing the renovation of the Kozhikode Corporation crematorium on Mavoor Road, the civic body has announced that the crematorium will be reopened within a month.

The renovation of the crematorium began three years ago. There was public ire over electric and gas furnaces at the crematorium often going out of order and people had to depend on other crematoriums at the last minute.

Electric and gas furnaces again became dysfunctional over a month ago and people now have to depend on crematoriums in West Hill and Puthiyapalam.

The Mavoor Road crematorium is being renovated using the MLA’s local development fund and the Corporation’s fund. Besides three types of furnaces, a prayer hall and an area to perform rituals have also planned as part of the renovation being carried out by the Uralungal Labour Contractors’ Cooperative Society. The work was supposed to be completed in May.

CPI(M) councillor P.K. Chandran had brought the issue of the Mavoor Road crematorium before the Corporation council meeting recently, alleging that only two out of the 14 furnaces were working and that the renovation work was lagging behind, causing much inconvenience to the public.

The superintending engineer answered that the crematorium would be fully operational in a month as 70% of the work had been completed. “Only some electrical work, an extra chimney and finishing work are pending. The indecision about an automatic furnace is the reason behind the delay,” he said.