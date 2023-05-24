Mavoor panchayat to lead agitation seeking return of Grasim land

May 24, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

One of the initial decisions of the first democratically elected Communist government of Kerala in 1957 was to invite the Birla Group to set up the Gwalior Rayons on the banks of the Chaliyar River at Mavoor in Kozhikode district.

The factory manufacturing Rayon pulp closed down completely in 2001 after long years of agitations against the release of untreated effluents into the river. The Mavoor grama panchayat is now planning an agitation demanding that the Grasim Industries return the over 300 acres of prime land, on which the factory is located, to the State government.

T. Ranjith, Mavoor grama panchayat president and chairman of a local people’s action committee, told the media on Wednesday that the first Communist government had taken over the land from local residents on condition that it would be returned if it was not used for industrial purposes. He said that the condition was applicable to 250 of the 350 acres under the company’s control. “In the past 22 years, the land has turned into a semi-forest with wild animals having a field day there. Wild boar, snakes, foxes, and stray dogs are roaming around the place and destroying crops. It is difficult to travel on the road abutting the factory in the night,” he said.

Other panchayat members pointed out that whenever there had been a demand from the people to take back the land, the factory management would come up with new proposals to set up new projects there. However, nothing had materialised so far. The company also managed to get a stay from the Kerala High Court against government takeover of the land, they claimed. “Earlier, the people had demanded that Grasim Industries set up some new projects there. Now, we want them to leave Mavoor and return the land to the government. Such large tracts of land are lying unused on a prime location when the panchayat is not getting land to set up new projects for people,” Mr. Ranjith said.

Now, a people’s convention has been planned on May 26 in Mavoor to discuss the future course of action. The panchayat functionaries said that a decision whether to implead in the ongoing case in the High Court would be taken there.

Meanwhile, Left parties such as the CPI(M) and the CPI have reportedly decided to stay away from the event. The panchayat is ruled by an alliance of the United Democratic Front and the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India.