ADVERTISEMENT

Mavoor panchayat gets fourth president in four years

Published - September 12, 2024 11:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Mavoor grama panchayat in Kozhikode district has got its fourth president in less than four years.

The United Democratic Front (UDF)-ruled local body on September 11 (Wednesday) elected Congress leader V. Abdul Rasak as its head. The election followed the resignation of K.C. Vasanthi Vijayan, also from the Congress, from the post on August 16. In the election, C. Nandini of the Left Democratic Front got seven votes, while Mr. Rasak bagged 11 votes.

P. Ummer of the Indian Union Muslim League was the president for the first one-and-a-half years after the 2020 local body polls. T. Ranjith of the Revolutionary Marxist Party assumed the post for the next one year. As per the understanding between the UDF allies, the post was handed over to the Congress next. Ms. Vijayan was chosen to the post thereafter. However, internal differences within the Congress reportedly led to her exit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US