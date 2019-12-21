Kozhikode

Maths Day celebrations

The Kozhikode-based Kerala School of Mathematics under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment is organising a seminar, Mathematics quiz, game and other activities to mark National Mathematics Day on December 22. A release said here on Thursday that teachers and students interested in Mathematics can participate. For details, contact 9048588939, 9847205468.

