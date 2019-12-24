Kozhikode

Mathruyanam launched

more-in

The District Health Department launched the Mathruyanam Project at the District Hospital, Mananthavadi, on Tuesday. Under the project, free transportation services, from the hospital to homes, will be provided to postnatal mothers and neonates. O.R. Kelu, MLA, inaugurated the project.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 12:53:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/mathruyanam-launched/article30391658.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY