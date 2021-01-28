Master plan submitted for Calicut airport expansion

AAI conducts special meeting to chalk out project

M.K.Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, has submitted an alternative master plan to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Arvind Singh for development of the Calicut Airport.

He presented the master plan during a special meeting to chalk out a plan for the long-pending expansion of the airport. AAI member (operations) Indrakanti Narasimha Murthy, member (planning) Anil Kumar Pathak, member (air navigation services) Vineet Gulati, and other senior officials took part in the meeting.

As a follow-up to the meeting, the AAI will hold talks with the officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the regulatory body of civil aviation in the country. The master plan was prepared by experts in the aviation field and the faculty of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C), Mr. Raghavan said.

As per the plan, the length of the existing runway of 2,700 metres, the shortest of the four airports in the State, could be increased to 3,400 metres if the AAI utilised 19.46 acres of land in its possession and acquired another 43.11 acres.

Such a step would resolve the issues of wide-bodied aircraft now being barred from operating services to the airport.

The cargo factor that affected the trade and commerce sector, could also be solved. Also, a 420-metre extension of the approach lighting system could be made, he said.

Suggestions have been made to revamp the airport apron for parking aircraft in a phased manner. By using the spaces judiciously and shifting some departments, new area for the construction of the apron so as to park 33 planes, including 14 wide-bodied aircraft, could be created, he said.

Mr. Raghavan said that automated car parking could be facilitated in front of the existing terminal. However, this would also need acquisition of land.