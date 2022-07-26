Mass transfer of police personnel at Vadakara in Kozhikode

It follows suspected custodial death of Ponmeriparambil Sajeevan

A protest march taken out by DYFI workers to the Vadakara police station recently holding police officers accountable for the death of Sajeevan Ponmeriparambil.

It follows suspected custodial death of Ponmeriparambil Sajeevan

In an unprecedented move, the entire 60 police personnel attached to the Vadakara police station, including the Station House Officer (SHO), were transferred on Tuesday following the alleged custodial torture and death of Kalleri Ponmeriparambil Sajeevan last week.

The corrective action comes close on the heels of the suspension of three personnel citing procedural lapses by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kannur Range) on Friday. On Tuesday, another police officer was also suspended, taking the total number of personnel facing departmental and Crime Branch inquiry to four.

While the SHO was transferred by the Director General of Police, the others were transferred by District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) R. Karuppasamy. Those transferred included three Sub Inspectors and two Assistant Sub Inspectors. They were transferred to stations in rural Kozhikode.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Karuppasamy said the officers were transferred “with immediate effect for administrative convenience.”

He said, “Their replacements were also drawn from various stations in Kozhikode rural. They are not eligible for joining time. The Vadakara Sub Divisional Police Officer will submit a compliance report within five days.”

However, police sources said the Home department had taken disciplinary action in the wake of a huge public outcry against the police over the incident last Thursday.

The Vadakara police had taken Sajeevan, 42, and two others into custody after they reportedly had an altercation with a person following an accident at night. Though the trio were released later, Sajeevan swooned on the road and finally succumbed on the way to the Vadakara Cooperative Hospital.

His friends had alleged that the police had tortured them and refused to take Sajeevan to hospital when he complained of discomfort at the station. A Crime Branch squad led by Superintendent of Police K.K. Moideenkutty is probing the case.