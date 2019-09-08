Mass contact programme held in Kozhikode dist.

Most of the 77 grievances that were considered at ‘Oppam’, a mass contact programme of the Kozhikode district administration held at Kayanna on Thursday, pertained to government aid for house construction and medical treatment.

Heads of various government departments attended the event in which decisions were taken on pending files. The grievances were personally handled by the Collector and were handed over to officials concerned for spot action.

Officials said the adalat settled complaints of several senior citizens and differently abled individuals. Quick follow-up actions would be taken on all complaints directly attended by the Collector, they said.

Some of the complainants made use of the opportunity to present their problems while remitting their land tax because of objections raised by the Revenue Department over the actual land ownership. Grievances related to the supply of essential commodities through ration shops in the panchayat limits too were raised. At the adalat, a favourable decision was taken to process the application of a differently abled senior citizen to get an altered motorcycle for better mobility.

Revenue Department authorities said the adalat had also offered an opportunity for securing legal guardianship certificates for those who take care of differently abled individuals, autistic children and patients with cerebral palsy or similar disorders.