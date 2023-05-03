ADVERTISEMENT

Mass cleaning drive next week to remove waste from Connolly Canal in Kozhikode

May 03, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

Special squads formed to prevent discharge of sewage into the canal and dumping of waste into it

The Hindu Bureau

A mass drive will be held on May 12 and 13 to clean the Connolly Canal in Kozhikode city.

It will be jointly organised by the Kozhikode district administration, Irrigation department, and the Kozhikode Corporation. A release said on Wednesday that the drive would start at 6 a.m. and end at 12 p.m. The areas adjoining the canal would be divided into eight sectors, and committees would be formed in each of them to take the project forward.

A meeting was held at the Corporation on Wednesday to discuss the conduct of the drive. Special squads have been formed to prevent discharge of sewage into the canal and dumping of waste into it. Complaints can be sent to enfkzk@gmail.com or lodged at https:/warroom.lsgkerala.gov.in/garbage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US