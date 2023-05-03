HamberMenu
Mass cleaning drive next week to remove waste from Connolly Canal in Kozhikode

Special squads formed to prevent discharge of sewage into the canal and dumping of waste into it

May 03, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A mass drive will be held on May 12 and 13 to clean the Connolly Canal in Kozhikode city.

It will be jointly organised by the Kozhikode district administration, Irrigation department, and the Kozhikode Corporation. A release said on Wednesday that the drive would start at 6 a.m. and end at 12 p.m. The areas adjoining the canal would be divided into eight sectors, and committees would be formed in each of them to take the project forward.

A meeting was held at the Corporation on Wednesday to discuss the conduct of the drive. Special squads have been formed to prevent discharge of sewage into the canal and dumping of waste into it. Complaints can be sent to enfkzk@gmail.com or lodged at https:/warroom.lsgkerala.gov.in/garbage.

