Masks, hand sanitisers given to street dwellers in city

A few volunteers in Kozhikode under the banner of Yuvadhara Arts and Sports Club, Kottooli, distributed masks, sanitisers and soaps to street dwellers in the city on Monday as part of preventive measures against COVID-19.
“Street dwellers are most vulnerable as they live around crowded places such as bus stands and railway stations. If they get infected, they could spread it to a lot of people,” K.A. Pramod, secretary of the club, said.
“They are afraid too..and they have a clear idea of what is happening,” Mr. Pramod said. “We supplied masks, sanitisers and soaps to around 120 people in the railway station, Palayam bus stand and Valiyangadi area. But there are many more in the new bus stand, Mavoor Road area, which we plan to cover the next day,” he added.
