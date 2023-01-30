Martyrs’ Day observed in Kozhikode district

January 30, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The district remembered Mahatma Gandhi through a variety of events on Monday, his 75th death anniversary.

The Kerala Sarvodaya Mandalam in association with the National Service Scheme (Higher Secondary) organised a Shanthi Sandesha Yatra and a communal harmony pledge in Kozhikode city. The march began from the office of the Deputy Director of Education and was inaugurated by Mayor Beena Philip, while Mandalam district committee president C. Chanthukkutti Master presided.

The District Congress Committee garlanded the Gandhi statue near the Kozhikode Corporation, while Samkarika Vedi organised a Gandhi commemoration meet at the venue earlier under the aegis of Freedom fighter Thayat Balan. The District Sarvodaya Mandalam also held an “anti-communalism” and Gandhi commemoration meeting at Martyrs Column. The All India Youth Federation organised a ‘Patriotism convention’ at Muthalakkulam as well.

Prizes for the Gandhi Quiz organised by the District Information Office in association with Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi and Balussery Sarvodayam Trust on January 26 were distributed on Martyrs’ Day. District Information Officer K. Deepa presented the prizes to winners in lower primary, upper primary and high school categories in an event held at Gandhi Park at Balussery.

ADVERTISEMENT