Marine ambulance reaches Beypore port

Warm welcome: The Karunya marine ambulance being accorded a reception at Beypore in Kozhikode on Friday.

Kozhikode

29 January 2021 23:39 IST

₹6-crore rescue boat offers 24x7 support of medical staff

Fishermen’s long-pending demand for a full-fledged rescue team to quickly respond to distress calls has finally become a reality with the launch of Karunya Marine Ambulance Service in Kozhikode district. The custom-made boat, which reached Beypore on Friday, was accorded a grand reception under the leadership of Beypore MLA V.K.C Mammad Koya.

The fully equipped rescue boat with 24x7 support of medical staff was designed by complying with the international safety protocol by the Cochin Shipyard. Karunya was one of the three such custom-made boats made for coastal districts in the State. The government spent ₹18 crore for the completion of the three ambulances.

Fisheries Department officials said the boat, which was flagged off from Kochi on Thursday, was made at a cost of ₹6 crore with all the advanced features to attend to 10 persons at a time. With a length of 22.5 metres and a speed of 14 knots, it was built with facilities such as examination and nursing room, medical bed, emergency medicines, mortuary freezer and medical lockers, they said.

Officials also said the staff required for the functioning of the boat would be appointed by the Kerala Fishing and Inland Navigation Corporation. The appointment of nursing staff has already been completed. The boat’s service would also be available for all northern Kerala districts in emergency situations.

MLA’s promise

V.K.C. Mammad Koya, MLA, who opened the reception event at Beypore, said fishermen and their associations at the harbour should ensure the boat’s successful operation.

He said the marine ambulance service was one of the many exclusive development projects planned for the development of the fishing harbour.

Referring to some of the yet-to-be completed projects for fishers in the area, Mr. Koya said all the required developmental needs had already been brought to the attention of the State government for immediate action.

“A comprehensive development plan for Beypore is on the anvil under the leadership of District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao and it will totally change the location,” he said.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao, representatives of fishermen organisations, people’s representatives and Fisheries officials were present.