Marine ambulance for northern Kerala soon

The marine ambulance, which was proposed several years ago to help fishers during emergency situations, will become a reality for Kozhikode coast in three months. One of the three ambulances, now in the final stages of making at the Cochin Shipyard, will be allotted to Kozhikode to cover the entire northern Kerala coast.

The water ambulance will have an approximate length of 22.5 metres with a maximum speed of 14 knots. It will be able to accommodate two patients with seven other crew members including paramedical staff. It will have facilities like examination and nursing room, medical bed, mortuary freezer and medical lockers.

Jason’s cradle to rescue victims too will be available in the ambulance. It will be a custom made product from the shipyard with all essential features proposed by medical experts. There will be three such ambulances, covering northern, central and southern regions. According to Fisheries Department officials, efforts are on to find out competent and trained crew to manage it.

It was on September 20, 2019 that the keel laying ceremony of the three marine ambulances, each costing about ₹6 crore, was held in Kochi. The official agreement between the State government and the shipyard was, however, signed in 2018. For several years, the call for such an emergency service remained unattended by the government due to financial constraints. It was approved finally owing to the constant pressure from various fishermen organisations citing the increasing number of casualties due to poor medical aid in the sea.

Fishermen are concerned about the limited facility of the ambulance since it can accommodate only two pateints. They say only bigger vessels with facilities to carry more persons will be of real help to them.

Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Congress leaders say the 12-nautical mile limit fixed for the marine ambulance service will be a big challenge in effective rescue operation.