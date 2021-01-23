Marine ambulance for Kozhikode coast

Kozhikode

23 January 2021 23:00 IST

Rescue boat with advanced features to reach Beypore Port on January 29

A marine ambulance, the long awaited emergency service to reach out to fishermen in case of an accident, is going to be a reality in Kozhikode coast. The customised boat made at Cochin Shipyard will reach the Beypore Port on January 29.

According to Fisheries Department officials, the boat will be flagged off from Kochi by Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma on January 28. The full-time service of two paramedical staff and four rescue guards will be available in the ambulance, they add.

Facilities

The custom-made rescue boat, completed at a cost of ₹6 crore, has many advanced features to attend to 10 rescued persons at a time. It has a length of 22.5 metres with a maximum speed of 14 knots. There are facilities such as examination and nursing room, medical bed, mortuary freezer and medical lockers.

Advertising

Advertising

Though the ambulance will be anchored at Beypore, its service will be available across the northern Kerala coast during emergency situations. With this, there are three marine ambulances now to assist see rescue operations along the Kerala coast.

In the absence of such a service, fishermen had been heavily dependent on the service of the coast guard and other rescue forces. Many a time, it was local fishing boats which were used for emergency sea rescue operations on receiving alerts. The absence of basic life-support facilities in such boats had come as a challenge for fishers even after successful rescue operations.

A fisherman from Puthiyappa said the initial hours of care after the rescue was crucial for the survival of victims.

“Only trained health workers will be able to handle it properly and complete the successful rescue mission. The marine ambulance will definitely be a solution,” he said.

At the same time, some of the fishermen associations said the permitted operational area of 12 nautical miles was hardly sufficient for any successful rescue operation and such a short distance could be covered even by local rescue boats. According to them, operational permits should be given to cover a wider area as it only would help manage serious incidents.

Arrangements are in place to accord a reception under the leadership of people’s representatives on the arrival of the rescue boat.