June 02, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

Aleena Alex, a native of Kozhikode, received the Marie Curie Fellowship (MSCA co-fund) to pursue three years of research at the University of Basque County in Spain.

A post-doctoral research associate at Newcastle University, United Kingdom, she is the daughter of Alex Oommen and Beena Oommen, both doctors at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and is married to Vishnu Pradeesh.

