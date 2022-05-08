Marathon held as part of campaign against drug abuse

As part of the 37 th annual convention of the Kerala Police Association’s city unit, a marathon was organised here on Sunday with the active participation of police officers from various stations. Senior police officers ,including Inspector General of Police Ashok Yadav, took part in the eight-kilometre run organised in the morning.

KPA functionaries said the marathon, which drew the participation of 36 officers, was part of the ongoing awareness campaigns of the police against drug abuse. The message was to highlight the importance of sports activities to address the increasing substance abuse cases and juvenile delinquency, they said.

Distributing trophies to winners, Mr. Yadav stressed on the need of sports activities and daily exercises for police officers to keep them fit and healthy throughout the career. Civil Police Officer from police headquarters T.V. Gokul won the first prize in the event. Civil Police Officers K.V. Vaisakh and K.K. Rinu secured the second and third positions respectively.