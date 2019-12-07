Marakkar memorial park left to ruin

Bawdy graffiti scrawled on the walls of the Tourism Information Centre at the Kunjali Marakkar Memorial Park near Vadakara is enough to highlight the lack of proper maintenance of the space set up as a memorial to the legendary naval chieftain of Kozhikode.

The park constructed by the Meladi block panchayat in 2000 at Kottakkal near Vadakara is today on the verge of ruin.

Though there has been demand from locals to renovate the park and develop it as a family tourism spot, the Payyoli municipal authorities are yet to respond to it positively.

A ₹20-lakh project earlier proposed has been opposed by the current municipal authorities who claimed that spending such a huge amount in a local ward would not be feasible.

At the time of its opening, the park located on the banks of the Moorad river was a beautiful local destination for families at Kottakkal. Its proximity to the Marakkars’ ancestral home and the adjacent memorial erected by the Indian Navy attracted domestic and international tourists.

Villagers in the area said the park transformed into a haven for criminals and miscreants nearly 10 years ago in the absence of security guards and other surveillance measures. They said the entrance to the park which was once popular as a boat jetty had turned into an access point for illegal sand miners.

The boats purchased earlier for tourism promotion activities in the area were shifted to other locations. The poor condition of the park and the low turnout of visitors were the prime reasons to drop boat operations.

Payyoli municipal councillor P. Assainar, who represents the Kottakkal ward, said the need to develop the area and its maintenance had been taken up several times with the authorities concerned. “As of now, there is no scope for the municipality to invest any special fund for the project. We hope the proposal to construct a new bridge connecting Kottakkal with Vadakara sand banks is likely to bring in some change in the area,” he added.