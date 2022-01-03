Mappila Academy to celebrate 30th anniversary on Jan.12

The 30th anniversary celebrations of All Kerala Mappila Sangeetha Academy will be held at Kozhikode Town Hall on January 12. M.K. Raghavan, MP, will open the celebrations at 5.30 p.m. and give away annual awards of the academy.

The awardees of the year are M.N. Karassery (P. Bhaskaran Award), philanthropist Abdul Muneer, E.Y. Sudheer (A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Award), Ansar Koyilandy (Golden Excellency Award), Kannur Sherif (M.S. Baburaj Award), Fr. Sesorius.M. Thomas (Moyinkutty Vaidyar Award), Bappu Bavad (T. Ubaid Award) and Bindu Balachandran (Monisha Award). The award panel consisted of journalist Navas Poonoor, Academy general secretary K.M.K. Vellayil, Kalamandalam Aruna and Saleem Padath.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Mr. Vellayil said that the Academy has schools in Kottakkal and Manjeri in Malappuram district where hundreds of students from financially backward families are being trained in various art forms.

P.T.A.Rahim, MLA, former MLA Purushan Kadalundi and writer Husain Randathani will be part of the anniversary event. A reality show, ‘Monchulla Mappilappattu’, will be held on the occasion.