Maoist threat: heightened surveillance over five police stations in Kozhikode

October 13, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police have stepped up security at five police stations in the rural areas of Kozhikode district subsequent to the intensified aerial surveillance in Wayanad district to counter possible Maoist attack. Additional police officers have also been deployed at vulnerable spots in the light of the latest intelligence inputs.

For over a week, the police have been maintaining high vigil around the Perambra estate where the State government proposes to set up a tiger safari park that had reportedly drawn flak from Maoist functionaries and a section of upland farmers. The Forest department has also been conducting intensified patrol around the spot.

According to sources, the police stations at Valayam, Kuttiyadi, Thottilpalam, Peruvannamuzhi, and Koorachundu will get additional security cover. The stations at Thamarassery, Thiruvambady, and Kodenchery will also be brought under safety cover in the next phase.

The stations have been on the list of vulnerable spots for over a decade forcing the police to remain alert to the entry of strangers to villages located close to the Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary. Most of these stations have received government funds to fortify security arrangements and meet other safety needs.

Police sources confirmed that the Thottilpalam and Peruvannamuzhi police stations were on the list of the most vulnerable stations in the upland areas, where local residents have confirmed the suspicious presence of Maoists several times. Tribal settlements in the interior areas have been constantly under the scanner of the investigation teams to check suspicious developments, they revealed.