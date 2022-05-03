‘CPI-Maoist’ posters appear in Kozhikode village

The posters bear strong criticism against the ruling CPI-M, and term the Panchayat President a local version of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Posters that claim to be the work of CPI-Maoist have once again appeared in a public place in Chakkittapara, an upland Grama Panchayat in the Kozhikode district. The posters were found to have been affixed on the premises of a bus waiting shed in ward five of the Panchayat, represented by its President K. Sunil. They bear warnings against quarrying and the policies of the State and Central governments.

In the posters, the Maoists have urged the local people to stand united against the granite quarry in the region, by not getting evicted and not selling their properties to the quarry mafia so as to protect the Western Ghats. They highlight the need to protect the agricultural land in Muthukad and the fragile ecosystem of the Western Ghats, alleging that the State and Central governments were carving out the land for vested interests.

The posters bear strong criticism against the ruling CPI-M, and term the Panchayat President a local version of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Urging the public to realise the lies of the CPI-M, the Maoists claim that they are not scared of ‘Thunderbolt’, the special force of the State government to tackle Maoists.

Similar posters had appeared in Chakkittapara at various locations from time to time, the last time being in September 2021. Meanwhile, the Panchayat President K. Sunil is under Thunderbolt protection round the clock due to the threat on his life from Maoists since August 2021.