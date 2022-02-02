Many yet to comply with norms for second-hand smartphone sale

Record of transaction is vital in investigation of criminal cases

Some of the dealers of used smartphones and other similar costly gadgets in the city are yet to maintain an exclusive register with them as advised by the police to keep the whereabouts of the sellers and the buyers for future reference. Even after issuing several reminders by the local Station House Officers and State police higher-ups, many are yet to comply with the requirement that can support probes into many criminal cases.

The police insist that there should be a proper registry for the sale of used smartphones and other similar costly gadgets, considering the increasing number of mobile phone thefts and secret sale by thieves for quick bucks. The laxity in the area is hitting the timely recovery of stolen goods or further investigations into criminal cases. Officials with the high-tech crime inquiry cell say there are many who are even unaware of the risks involved in dealing in such irresponsible trade.

“We had asked the small scale and large scale traders several times to cooperate with the practice as it could be a big help for supporting our investigations. We made it mandatory as the lack of the same had surfaced as an obstacle on many occasions,” said a police officer with the Kozhikode Medical College police station. He said that mere CCTV visuals or incomplete sales bills could never substitute the legal responsibility.

In some instances, a few traders were found maintaining records without clear address, phone numbers and specifications of the products. Those records could only indicate the date of purchase or sale with the price alone.

According to crime squad members, the register should carry the full address and contact numbers of both the sellers and buyers. It should be supported by furnishing the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number of phones.

“The safekeeping of such records is also an important thing as it can be a very precious proof for investigators even after several years. Some are deliberately ignoring the duty with an intention to cover up the details of customers to avoid any future legal complications,” said a senior police officer, who earlier reported the laxity of the traders to the higher authorities for action. He said that there were suggestions to carry out periodic inspections in shops to enforce the rules.