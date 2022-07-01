Many UG students fail in open course in Calicut varsity

Officials say there is no mass failure, no lapses during tabulation or entry of marks

While a section of undergraduate students in the 2019 batch in the University of Calicut have alleged an instance of “mass failure” in their fifth semester examinations, the authorities ruled out the possibility, saying there were no lapses on their part.

It was Senate member Lakshmi R. Chandran who highlighted the failure of a large number of students in various colleges in a letter to D.P. Godwin Samraj, Controller of Examinations. She pointed out that the students who otherwise scored ‘A’ grade in other subjects and were termed “outstanding” had failed in the fifth semester of the open course in subjects such as Computational Physics and Computer Applications. The results were declared on June 18. Since many of them have also qualified for the postgraduate exams for prominent universities, their higher education prospects are in peril now, she added.

In their mail to the Controller of Examinations, some students claimed that 22 students of B.A. Economics and 14 of B.A. History failed in the open course in Computer Applications at St. Mary’s College, Puthanangadi, Malappuram. Sixteen students of B.Sc. Physics failed in Computational Physics at the Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College, Kozhikode. Similar instances were reported from Ilahiya Arts and Science College, Kozhikode; NSS College, Manjeri, and IKTM Arts and Science College, Cherukulamba, Malappuram, among others.

The students have now sought re-evaluation of answer scripts. They are, however, worried if it will affect their future studies, as the results are likely to be delayed.

Mr. Samraj told The Hindu on Friday that it should not be termed a “mass failure”, as only around 20-22 students in a class of 48 were found to have failed. “We checked if there were any lapses during the entry of marks or tabulation. There were none. Now, the students can either seek re-evaluation of answer scripts or opt for ‘challenge evaluation’, where they can question the process. But the charge for the latter will be thrice the normal fee, if there is no change in marks afterwards,” Mr. Samraj added.