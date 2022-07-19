Many teachers in self-financing colleges in Calicut varsity unqualified

Verification of teachers’ list submitted to university reveals flouting of norms

A majority of teachers in self-financing colleges affiliated to the University of Calicut are not qualified.

According to a circular issued by C. Thabeetha George, Joint Registrar, on July 13, this was revealed after verification of the list of teachers submitted to the university by these institutions. The university had earlier directed them to engage teachers with qualifications prescribed by regulatory institutions such as the University Grants Commission, All-India Council for Technical Education, National Council for Teacher Education to continue their provisional affiliation. Self-financing institutions are given provisional affiliation every year.

The joint registrar pointed out that all the affiliated colleges are bound to comply with the directions “in matters of character, qualifications, and adequacy of the teaching and the conditions of their service”. If they don’t recruit qualified staff in three months, their affiliation for the 2022-23 academic year will not be considered, the official added.