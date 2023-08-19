Many students yet to get Plus One admission in Malabar region

August 19, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

Many students are yet to get seats of their choice even after the culmination of the third supplementary allotment for Plus One admission to higher secondary schools in Thrissur and North Kerala districts.

According to data collected by functionaries of the Malabar Education Movement (MEM), though 11,223 students had applied in the third supplementary allotment, only 6,267 managed to get admission from Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

There were 305 applicants from Thrissur, 1,459 from Palakkad, 1,590 from Kozhikode, 6,197 from Malappuram, 145 from Wayanad, 680 from Kannur and 847 from Kasaragod. However, only 170 from Thrissur, 448 from Palakkad, 1,026 from Kozhikode, 3,438 from Malappuram, 137 from Wayanad, 532 from Kannur and 516 from Kasaragod got admission. This means, 4,956 applicants from these districts are yet to get admission.

The MEM functionaries, however, pointed out that as per the government data, 6,447 seats were lying vacant in schools in those districts. “If you break up this number in terms of Assembly constituencies, you may see that the number of students not getting admissions is higher than the vacant seats,” said MEM functionaries O. Akshay Kumar and Abdul Nasar. For example, in Palakkad, there were 1,459 applicants and only 448 got through. The number of vacant seats is only 633. In Malappuram, there were 6,197 applicants and only 3,438 got admissions. The number of vacant seats is 295.

Mr. Nasar said people from the backward sections of society, such as those from Scheduled Tribe communities and residents of coastal areas, were being left out of the process because of the unscientific methods adopted for the supplementary allotment. The students are supposed to send their applications afresh for each supplementary allotment, and fees are charged for giving options to choose courses. Many could not afford that, said Mr. Nasar.

Also, a large number of other students have opted for unaided schools or admission under the management quota in aided schools as they were not sure if they would get admission through the normal process. The Plus One classes began on July 5. In Malappuram district alone, over 7,000 others had opted for the open school category, added the MEM functionaries. A final picture is expected to emerge after the spot admissions scheduled for next week.

