Many relief camps in Kozhikode closed as heavy rain subsides

People urged to file details of rain-related losses online to claim compensation

The Revenue Department authorities on Monday wound up many temporary relief camps in Kozhikode district as heavy rain and sea erosion threat subsided after three days. In Koyilandy taluk, seven out of the eight relief camps were closed as affected people left for their homes.

In some of the coastal villages, the number of people in relief camps came down as the weather improved. In Vadakara taluk, only four families continued to stay back in a camp. The three camps in Kozhikode taluk will be closed after reviewing the situation on Tuesday. Though heavy rain led to a sudden increase in the water level of rivers on Sunday, there was no demand for relief camps in villages under the Thamarassery taluk.

According to District Disaster Management Authority officials, the loss estimates related to rain-related calamities would be prepared. Considering the COVID-19 situation, those who suffered losses would be encouraged to submit the details online for eligible compensation, they added.

Agriculture Department officials said the farmers who wanted to process their compensation claims should upload the details of their losses on the website, www.aims.kerala.gov.in, within 10 days. Those having crop insurance policies should submit the same details in 10 days’ time, they said.

Farmers could send details of losses, types of crops affected and photos of damaged fields to the agriculture officers concerned through WhatsApp.

The details of losses incurred following coastal erosion in Kozhikode, Koyilandy and Vadakara taluks would be prepared separately by the Fisheries Department.

In Kasaragod

Crops worth ₹135.48 lakh in 183.86 ha. were damaged in heavy wind and rain that lashed the district over the past few days. As many as 2,208 farmers were affected. Nine houses were completely destroyed and 82 houses were partially damaged. Two people were injured when a wall collapsed and one person was injured in lightning.

The district received 23.47 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Tauktae caused severe damage to the power sector in the district. Five transformers were damaged. The power supply to 3,215 transformers had to be temporarily disconnected.